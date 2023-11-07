Tickets to visit London’s highest viewing gallery were snapped up as soon as they were released, but some are now being released each morning for booking in advance.

You don’t need a ticket to visit, as you can turn up on the day, and if they have space, they will let you in any way — but that’s a risky approach to take if you want to make a special trip. So, for most people, that means booking tickets in advance to guarantee entry.

Originally, Horizon 22 planned to release tickets in monthly batches, but now they’ve decided to release some tickets each day at 10am on their website. It’s pretty random what dates and times are available, seemingly more to be tickets that have been returned by people cancelling their plans.

However, at the moment, these random ticket releases at 10am each day are the best way of securing tickets to go to the top of the 22 Bishopsgate skyscraper and into London’s highest viewing gallery.

Tickets are free — yes, free — and can be booked here at 10am each day.

The ticket will include entry to the building and up to the Horizon 22 Viewing Gallery and then the journey back down and out of the building.

22 Horizon is on Bishopsgate in the City of London, close to Leadenhall Market and roughly equidistant from Bank, Aldgate and Monument tube stations, as well as Liverpool Street and Fenchurch Street mainline stations.

Just look for the tallest building in the City.