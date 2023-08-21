Even higher than the Shard, a new viewing gallery at the top of the 22 Bishopsgate skyscraper will be opening to the public next month, and it’s FREE to visit.

The skyscraper, in the City of London, will have not only London’s highest viewing gallery — at 254 metres above ground vs the 244 metres for the View from the Shard, it’s also the highest in Europe that will also be free to visit.

The viewing gallery is being called Horizon 22, a play on the view of the horizon that you’ll get to see, and the address of 22 Bishopsgate.

An express lift to new heights

Horizon 22 has its own entrance direct from Bishopsgate. Having passed through ticketing and security, visitors will be whisked up to Level 58 mezzanine in 41 seconds in one of the two high speed lifts serving the gallery, travelling at up to 8 metres per second.

Horizon 22’s main viewing gallery has an 8.4m/27.8 ft high ceiling to enhance the viewing experience, featuring triple glazed windows which are specially treated to maximise daylight and improve energy efficiency.

The viewing gallery has a capacity for 280 people in total, and they estimate that the average visit will last around 45 minutes.

Free tickets

The viewing gallery will open to the public on Wednesday 27th September, and to visit, they are recommending that people book tickets in advance, and free tickets will be available from Wednesday 20th September at the Horizon 22 website.

They will hold back 10 percent of the tickets each day to allow for people to walk in on the day if there’s space, but candidly that’s unlikely in the opening months as people flock to visit.

Tickets are free as a condition of the planning application for the skyscraper granted by the City of London.

Horizon 22 will be open 7 days a week (except Christmas/NYE) from 10am, closing at 6pm on weekdays, 5pm on Saturdays and 4pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Location

22 Horizon is on Bishopsgate in the City of London, close to Leadenhall Market and roughly equidistant from Bank, Aldgate and Monument tube stations, and also Liverpool Street and Fenchurch Street mainline stations.