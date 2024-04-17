Horizon 22, London’s highest — and free — viewing gallery is now available to be hired for events as well.

Horizon 22 (c) ianVisits

Fortunately for the crowds who throng to visit during the daytime, events can only take place in the early morning or evenings, so the viewing gallery will remain a free venue during the daytime.

For people wanting the space for their private events, it is now available from 6am to 9.30am and 7pm to 3am, seven days a week, and has a capacity for up to 280 seated guests or 500 standing.

Searcys, who have the contract to manage the paid events, naturally suggests it’s a venue for anything from wedding celebrations to corporate events. I’d lay good money on it being used for the occasional political or London think tank launch as well.

Morning view from the Horizon 22 viewing gallery (c) ianVisits

Horizon 22 opened its doors to the public last September and has been pretty much “sold out” for visitors ever since.

They often release last-minute cancelled tickets on their website in the mornings, and they reserve some space for people who turn up without tickets, so you can always try your luck.

Otherwise, there’s roughly a 4-6 week wait if you want to visit – book tickets early to avoid an even longer wait.

And of course, during the daytime, it’s totally free to visit.

(c) ianVisits

