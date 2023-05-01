Network Rail is seeking a new design for a station clock that could be used across the UK railway network. In fact, they prefer the term timepiece instead of clock, as people instantly assume they know what a clock should look like, and Network Rail wants to avoid preconceptions.

Although Network Rail has new wayfinding signs that use its new Rail Alphabet 2 typeface, it does not currently have a unified design for the display and communication of time across the rail network.

It’s to create that unified design for a timepiece that they are opening up a design competition.

The full details are here.

Each short-listed Competitor will receive an honorarium of £7,000 (+VAT) on the conclusion of their involvement in the Competition.

There’s also a really interesting history (yes, really!) of how railways and time itself have evolved together with a lot of photos of clocks in railway architecture here.