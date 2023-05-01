Published by By Ian Mansfield Transport News 1 Comment ↓

Network Rail is seeking a new design for a station clock that could be used across the UK railway network. In fact, they prefer the term timepiece instead of clock, as people instantly assume they know what a clock should look like, and Network Rail wants to avoid preconceptions.

Although Network Rail has new wayfinding signs that use its new Rail Alphabet 2 typeface, it does not currently have a unified design for the display and communication of time across the rail network.

It’s to create that unified design for a timepiece that they are opening up a design competition.

The full details are here.

Each short-listed Competitor will receive an honorarium of £7,000 (+VAT) on the conclusion of their involvement in the Competition.

There’s also a really interesting history (yes, really!) of how railways and time itself have evolved together with a lot of photos of clocks in railway architecture here.

One comment
  1. MilesT says:
    1 May 2023 at 4:50 pm

    Variant of the classic Swiss railway’s synchro clocks in Railway Alphabet No. 2. White background, black circular surround, black lettering/hands (red second hand), adequately big for the intended viewing distance (modestly sized for smaller stations, huge for major termini concourses like Waterloo)

    And changing all 24 hours digital clocks to high resolution, black on white or white on black (maybe seconds in red), railway alphabet No 2.

    Set up standardised manufacture/supply for both.

    Job done. Not worth a £7k honorarium

    Reply

