There are few upsides to strikes on the railways, but one is that meaty restaurant Hawksmoor is offering meals for £15 when the rail or tube is on strike.

The offer is valid in their restaurants between Monday to Saturday from noon to 6pm, and is only for their steak & frites (without bone marrow) meal. Exact opening hours vary slightly by restaurant, so you should check when booking.

(c) Hawksmoor

The offer is valid from 20th to 31st July 2023 and after that, for the foreseeable future, during rail & tube strike days.

To make use of the offer, make a reservation on their website, and add “Strike Steak” in the notes.

Steak and Frites shows up on their lunch menus, and usually costs £25.

In London, they have branches at:

  • Canary Wharf (two branches)
  • Piccadilly Circus
  • London Bridge
  • Moorgate
  • Knightsbridge
  • Seven Dials
  • Spitalfields

You can make a booking here.

Hawksmoor says that they won’t make any money out of the deal, but it should help to keep their restaurants and staff busy when they might otherwise be too quiet due to the strikes.

T&Cs:

Steak & Frites is served without bone marrow. Fillet, tail and/or any sides are charged extra. Offer can be used alongside BYO Mondays and Amex promotions. The offer is not valid with any other promotions.

Full details here.

