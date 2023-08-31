A few times a year, there are tours of the famous posh private school in northwest London, and tickets for the next tours are on sale.

The tours take in the historic rooms and buildings at Harrow School including the Fourth Form Room, Speech Room, Chapel and War Memorial Building, amongst others, accompanied by their guides. The tours are a mix of the history of Harrow school and how it was founded, the day-to-day life of a Harrow student today with the traditions and customs, but really, it’s very much a chance to see inside rooms you wouldn’t normally get to see inside.

The tour lasts around 90 minutes, and in my mind, at £7.50 is very good value for money. Yes, photography is allowed throughout as the tours don’t include any of the student’s private boarding rooms.

A review from my visit last year.

Tickets for tours on Saturday 16th September at 2pm are now available from here.

Warning: That’s the same weekend as lots of events are taking place for London Open House, London Design Festival and Heritage Open Days — so if you might prefer to defer a visit until next year – typically around February time.

The meeting point is Bill Yard, which is the courtyard in front of the original Harrow school building on Church Hill, overlooking the grand chapel building.

On the same day (16th Sept), the local St Mary’s church is also open and there’s a chance to visit the church tower and walk onto the roof.