A few times a year, there are tours of the famous posh private school in northwest London, and tickets for the next tours are on sale.

The tours take in the historic rooms and buildings at Harrow School including the Fourth Form Room, Speech Room, Chapel and War Memorial Building, amongst others, accompanied by their guides. The tours are a mix of the history of Harrow school and how it was founded, the day-to-day life of a Harrow student today with the traditions and customs, but really, it’s very much a chance to see inside rooms you wouldn’t normally get to see inside.

The tour lasts around 90 minutes, and in my mind, at £7.50 is very good value for money. Yes, photography is allowed throughout as the tours don’t include any of the student’s private boarding rooms.

A review from my visit last year.

Tickets for tours on Saturday 16th September at 2pm are now available from here.

Warning: That’s the same weekend as lots of events are taking place for London Open House, London Design Festival and Heritage Open Days — so if you might prefer to defer a visit until next year – typically around February time.

The meeting point is Bill Yard, which is the courtyard in front of the original Harrow school building on Church Hill, overlooking the grand chapel building.

On the same day (16th Sept), the local St Mary’s church is also open and there’s a chance to visit the church tower and walk onto the roof.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert