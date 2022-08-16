We’re in a heatwave, so the best time to start talking about Halloween – mainly as tickets for a nighttime woodland trail are now on sale.

Watch out for flickering flames in a fiendish fire garden, daring fire artists and grinning pumpkins aglow. Wind your way through the illuminated haunted woods filled with creepy neon cobwebs, ghastly ghouls, wicked witches, larger-than life spiders and beastly bats. Then discover a Secret Garden filled with more hidden surprises. Could it be a trick of the light or do things really do go “bump in the night”?

The trail is 1,200 metres (about 0.7 mile) from the start of the trail to the finish. There is also a walk from the visitor entrance at Dukes Avenue Gate to the start of the trail which adds 1,100 metres (0.6 miles).

The event takes place in the grounds of Chiswick House for the two weeks leading up to Halloween.

Ticket prices:

Adult: £16.50

Child (age 3-16): £12

Child (0-2): Free

Family (2+2): £54

There’s also a £2 booking fee on top for the transaction.

The Halloween at Chiswick House runs from Friday 14th to Monday 31st October, between 6:30pm and 9:30pm – with 5pm starts on Halloween weekend.

Tickets are on sale now from here.

By train: The nearest train station is Chiswick; the station is a 13 minute walk to the Burlington Lane Gate.

By tube: The nearest tube station is Turnham Green on the District Line.

By bus: There are two local bus routes which stop near. The 190 Hammersmith-Richmond and E3 Greenford-Chiswick