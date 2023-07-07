Published by By Ian Mansfield London Theatre No Comments ↓

Love them or hate them, the Spitting Image puppets are truly the spitting image of their real-life counterparts, and a plot that’s even more improbable than the last year of British politics.

Join Tom Cruise as he takes on the seemingly impossible task of saving the country at the behest of King Charles. Meanwhile, Greta Thunberg and Stormzy will serenade you with a duet that will make you question everything you thought you knew about musical theatre.

Be warned, – this show is not for the faint of heart. It contains jokes that are extremely naughty.

Tickets start from £25 for matinee performances, and from £35 for evening shows.

The £25 daytime tickets usually cost £54, so the ticket sale is better than half-price off the usual price.

The same for the evening shows, with £72 seats offered for less than half price at just £35.

The tickets sale is for Sunday to Friday shows until 25th August 2023, if booked from here by Tuesday 11th July.

The show is written by Al Murray and Matt Forde and is directed by Birmingham Rep’s Artistic Director, double Olivier Award winner, Sean Foley.

Running time is 2 hours 35 minutes (including interval), and the production is recommended for ages 16+.

It’s showing at the Pheonix Theatre on Charing Cross Road, a short walk from Tottenham Court Road tube station (Elizabeth, Northern and Central lines).

