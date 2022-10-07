Do you believe in life after Romeo? What if Juliet put the dagger down and decided to take a girl’s trip instead? In this irreverent rewrite that’s exactly what happens. When Juliet wakes up instead of a dagger to the heart she gathers Nurse and her best girlfriends and heads to the city of lights. And Juliet sets off to prove that she is the author of her own story and that there is life, and love, after Romeo.

This musical features the back catalogue of Swedish songwriter Max Martin with pop anthems in a completely different way. Songs like ‘Baby One More Time’, ‘Love Me Like You Do’, ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ ‘Break Free’, and ‘Everybody’.

There’s currently an offer on tickets that’s valid Monday – Friday performances until 18th November 2022.

You need to book by 31st October 2022 from here.

£69 tickets are now half-price at £35

£81 tickets are £45

£99 tickets are £65

Olivier Award winner Miriam-Teak Lee stars in the title role of Juliet and is joined by, new cast members Malinda Parris in the role of Nurse, Julius D’Silva as Lance and Tom Francis as Romeo. Also in the cast are Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, Tim Mahendran as Francois and Alex Thomas Smith as May.

The show is performing at the Shaftesbury Theatre in the West End and the show lasts 2hr 30mins with interval.