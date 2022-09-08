Four times a year, there are tours of the famous posh private school in northwest London, and tickets for the next tours are on sale.

The tours take in the historic rooms and buildings at Harrow School including the Fourth Form Room, Speech Room, Chapel and War Memorial Building, amongst others, accompanied by their guides. The tours are a mix of the history of Harrow school and how it was founded, the day-to-day life of a Harrow student today with the traditions and customs, but really, it’s very much a chance to see inside rooms you wouldn’t normally get to see inside.

Tickets for tours on Saturday 15th October at 2pm are now available from here.

The tour lasts around 90 minutes, and in my mind, at £7.50 is very good value for money. Yes, photography is allowed throughout as the tours don’t include any of the student’s private boarding rooms.

A review from my visit earlier this year.

The meeting point is Bill Yard, which is the courtyard in front of the original Harrow school building on Church Hill, overlooking the grand chapel building.

Harrow town centre is postcard pretty and worth a wander around if you arrive early. Arriving early is particularly advised if coming from Harrow on the Hill tube station, because, despite its name, it’s at the bottom of the hill, and that’s a very steep hill to walk up.