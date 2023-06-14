Published by By Ian Mansfield London Art News No Comments ↓

Although the Museum of London has closed its London Wall site for the move to Smithfields, there’s still a reason to visit the old museum, as there’s a large mural on the outside of the building.

Created by the artist, Willkay, the 13-meter wide mural, titled Greatest Hits, captures moments from the capital’s history through items in the museum’s collection.

It features illustrations of items from the Silver Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in 1977, the Donald Trump baby blimp, jewellery from the Cheapside Hoard, the world’s largest Elizabethan and Jacobean collection, an underground station shelter during the Blitz, scenes from Notting Hill Carnival, and a section of a fatberg from London’s sewers, among others.

The mural fills the wall where the entrance to the museum used to be, and to the left, there’s a notice which explains each of the items included in the mural.

Willkay is a London-based artist, graphic designer and art director who combines photography, illustration and graphic design to create his pieces.

