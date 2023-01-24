Train operator, Greater Anglia, is launching special Winter ‘Hare Fares’ from just £10 return for a limited time.

The new ‘Hare Fares’ offer passengers off-peak returns across the Greater Anglia network with three zones and three simple return prices: £10, £15 and £20, with children travelling for just £2 return each.

There is no limit on the number of tickets, but they must be booked before 12th February for travel before 26 March.

Customers are advised not to travel on 1st and 3rd February, as services are due to be affected by strike action.

Example train fares from London:

Destinations for £10 per person

Cambridge

Chelmsford

Southend

Destinations for £15 per person

Harwich

Colchester

Clacton-on-Sea

Destinations for £20 per person

Felixstowe

Great Yarmouth

Bury St Edmunds

Hare Fares are available as standard off-peak day return tickets only and can only be booked online from here or via the Greater Anglia app.

A further money-saving tip — when searching for journeys, most people put “London (any)” as the departure point in the search box. Once you find a trip you like, look for the next station the train stops at, and if you can catch the train there AND avoid travelling into London Zone 1, you can reduce your travel card cost as well.

For example, trips that start at Liverpool Street will cost the same if you catch the train at Stratford, but you could avoid paying for the TfL zone 1 fare to get to Liverpool Street to start the journey.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia’s Commercial and Customer Services Director, said: “Our region has so much to offer and whether it’s a trip to the city or coast, shopping or sightseeing, we’re giving people more money to spend on having a great time by helping them save money on their train fare.

Hare Fares are not valid on journeys wholly within the Oyster zone. Standard refund rules apply.