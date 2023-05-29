This summer, Tony Hart’s Morph will come to the City of London, many times, as 56 six-foot tall sculptures of Morph will be dotted around the city.

Not made from plasticine though.

The huge painted Morphs have been created as a charity fundraiser for the children’s charity, Whizz-Kidz, and will be sold off after the exhibition. The money raised will enable the charity to provide life-changing wheelchairs and confidence-building opportunities for young wheelchair users in the capital and across the UK.

As the charity aims at improving access for mobility impaired children, each of the Morph statues will naturally be in a fully accessible location.

You’ll be able to find the Morphs dotted across the City from 19th June until 20th August. A map will be published closer to the time.