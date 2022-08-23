Published by By Ian Mansfield London exhibitions No Comments ↓

The rise of blues music in the UK, and the “British Blues Explosion” from the 1960s onwards are the topic of an exhibition at the Barbican’s music library at the moment.

It’s mostly a collection of ephemera from music gigs and performers, so lots of posters and signed cards, gig documents and the like are in a series of cases dotted around the music library’s entrance. Helpfully, there are display notices around telling the history of the blues music in the UK, and how UK influences then returned to the USA once again.

As an exhibition, there’s a lot of nostalgia for music fans, but also the historical signs explain how blues music permeated British music in a way many might not have been aware of.

Amongst all the documents on show, slightly hidden, but easy to spot for its bright yellow label is the parking fine issued by Lambeth council to Otis Grand’s tour bus, described as the final straw.

The exhibition, British Blues is in the Barbican’s music library and is open Mon-Sat until 19th September. Entry is free.

