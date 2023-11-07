An exhibition of modern interpretations of religious art manages to be both really enjoyable to look at and utterly baffling if you read the description.

Hosted in Chelsea’s Garrison Chapel, the show is a display of traditional arts, so expect lots of icons painted using old techniques, bronze works, needlecraft and drawings.

However, the accompanying descriptive text in the small brochure is just baffling and doesn’t really tell you anything about the art, or the artists or the techniques, just something about “transformative experiences”. Which is annoying, as it’s quite frustrating when art exhibitions shy away from describing the art they are exhibiting.

I was particularly keen on the diptych of two wings, which maybe accidentally also forms a triptych with the tree between them — an angelic tree, maybe.

Elsewhere in the room, there are modern versions of Hindu and Islamic art, contrasting the animalistic of one next to the geometric shapes of the other. And there’s a lot of angelic art here, which wouldn’t look out of place in a collection of Victorian paintings.

Descriptive frustration aside, it’s an enjoyable exhibition to visit if you like religious art, and even this despicable heathen still likes seeing God in paintings.

The exhibition, Traditional Art as Living Practice is at the Garrison Chapel until 24th November.

It’s free to visit and open Mon-Fri 11am to 4pm and on Saturdays from noon to 5pm. The gallery, inside the former Chelsea Barracks is about a 10 minute walk from Sloane Square tube station.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London exhibitions