This autumn, the National Trust is offering free tickets to visit most of its properties across the UK. It’s one ticket per application, but the tickets are family sized – so that’s for up to two adults and four children to pay a visit together, all for free.

The number of free tickets they’re offering is limited, and the promotion is open until the limited number of tickets have been distributed or until 30th November 2022, whichever is the earlier. Each ticket is single-use and is also valid until 30th November 2022.

To request a free ticket – go here and select the option to claim your free visit.

If you’re already a member which gets you free entry anyway, you can use your free visit to bring along a friend or family member.

Some properties require booking in advance of the visit date, so you need to check the property’s website prior to visiting to check whether this is the case with your chosen property and to make a booking. At these properties, without a booking, they cannot guarantee entry. If your chosen property does require you to pre-book, input AUTUMNCAMPAIGN instead of ‘membership number’ during the booking process.

A handful of venues are exempt from the free tickets offer.

Venues participating within the M25

Osterley Park and House

Fenton House and Garden

Sutton House and Breaker’s Yard

Carlyle’s House

Ham House and Garden

Claremont Landscape Garden

Morden Hall Park

Rainham Hall

Venues participating close to London

Cliveden

Polesden Lacey

Quebec House

Chartwell

Knole

Ightham Mote

Old Soar Manor

Owletts

Hughenden