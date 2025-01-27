Free tickets to visit the London Wetland Centre – WWT

If you’ve never been to the London Wetland Centre in southwest London, then maybe you might be tempted by a free ticket offer for a mid-week visit.

The wetland centre opened in 2000, taking over a site that had been a series of defunct, concrete-lined Victorian reservoirs and turning it into a large wildlife reserve fairly close to central London.

The WWT, which manages the wildlife park in London, and several others outside London, is offering free entry between Friday 31st January and Friday 7th February 2025 – but excludes weekends.



Entry would usually cost £18.20 per adult, so it would be quite a big savings for one week.

To request a free ticket, go here and complete the form.

Getting to the WWT London Wetland Centre

It’s about a 10-15 minute walk from Barnes station. Trains to/from Waterloo station run roughly every 10-15 minutes.

Alternatively, you can walk over the bridge at Hammersmith, and several buses run from Castelnau to the Wetlands centre.

Other WWT centers offering free tickets