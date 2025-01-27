Free tickets to visit the London Wetland Centre – WWT

Published on 27th January 2025 by ianVisits in London Ticket Alert

If you’ve never been to the London Wetland Centre in southwest London, then maybe you might be tempted by a free ticket offer for a mid-week visit.

(c) WWT London Wetland Centre

The wetland centre opened in 2000, taking over a site that had been a series of defunct, concrete-lined Victorian reservoirs and turning it into a large wildlife reserve fairly close to central London.

The WWT, which manages the wildlife park in London, and several others outside London, is offering free entry between Friday 31st January and Friday 7th February 2025 – but excludes weekends.

Entry would usually cost £18.20 per adult, so it would be quite a big savings for one week.

To request a free ticket, go here and complete the form.

Getting to the WWT London Wetland Centre

It’s about a 10-15 minute walk from Barnes station. Trains to/from Waterloo station run roughly every 10-15 minutes.

Alternatively, you can walk over the bridge at Hammersmith, and several buses run from Castelnau to the Wetlands centre.

Other WWT centers offering free tickets

  • Arundel wetland centre (near Worthing)
  • Caerlaverock wetland centre (Dumfries)
  • Castle Espie wetland centre (near Belfast)
  • Llanelli wetland centre (Carmarthenshire)
  • Martin Mere wetland centre (Manchester)
  • Slimbridge wetland centre (Gloucestershire)
  • Steart Marshes wetland centre (Bridgwater)
  • Welney wetland centre (Ely)
Tagged with WWT London Wetland Centre

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

1 Comment on “Free tickets to visit the London Wetland Centre – WWT

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*