To mark the 60th anniversary of the National Theatre, they will be giving away 3,600 tickets for free to people aged 16-25.

The National Theatre was founded by Laurence Olivier in 1963, although it was based at the Old Vic theatre until 1976/7, when the brutalist Southbank building was ready for them.

To mark the anniversary, there will be 60 tickets for 60 performances for free throughout October on the South Bank and in the West End. Productions include The Father and the Assassin, Death of England: Closing Time, The Effect, The Confessions, The Ocean at the End of the Lane and Dear England.

Tickets for the productions on all three stages of the National Theatre and at the Noël Coward and Prince Edward theatres in the West End will be made available to book for free via the National Theatre website on Monday 2nd October from 12 noon.

People aged 16-25 can also purchase tickets for £10 by joining the theatre’s young person scheme.