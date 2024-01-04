The latest list of outstanding congestion charge payments owed by overseas embassies based in London has topped £143 million, as of September 2023, having risen from £136 million at the end of September 2021.

Although the congestion charge is applied to road vehicles entering the congestion zone, many embassies argue that it’s not a charge but a tax, and embassies are exempt from paying domestic taxes under the terms of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Transport for London (TfL) disagrees and maintains a list of outstanding debts due on its website, that’s updated every six months.

Part of the difficulty for TfL is that they can’t sue a diplomatic mission to recover the outstanding fees. Only the central government can trigger proceedings against international embassies, so TfL depends on the government to act on its behalf. According to a written statement from the Mayor of London, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office officials write to diplomatic missions and international organisations with large Congestion Charge debts annually to encourage payment.

Of course, the embassies have been ignoring the letters since the congestion charge was introduced in February 2003. Until it’s resolved, TfL will publish updates every six months, and the debt figure will keep rising.

Outstanding congestion charges at the end of September 2023