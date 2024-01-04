The latest list of outstanding congestion charge payments owed by overseas embassies based in London has topped £143 million, as of September 2023, having risen from £136 million at the end of September 2021.

Congestion charge sign at Fairchild Place, Shoreditch

Although the congestion charge is applied to road vehicles entering the congestion zone, many embassies argue that it’s not a charge but a tax, and embassies are exempt from paying domestic taxes under the terms of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Transport for London (TfL) disagrees and maintains a list of outstanding debts due on its website, that’s updated every six months.

Part of the difficulty for TfL is that they can’t sue a diplomatic mission to recover the outstanding fees. Only the central government can trigger proceedings against international embassies, so TfL depends on the government to act on its behalf. According to a written statement from the Mayor of London, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office officials write to diplomatic missions and international organisations with large Congestion Charge debts annually to encourage payment.

Of course, the embassies have been ignoring the letters since the congestion charge was introduced in February 2003. Until it’s resolved, TfL will publish updates every six months, and the debt figure will keep rising.

Outstanding congestion charges at the end of September 2023

American Embassy £14,644,755
Embassy of Japan £10,064,538
Office of the High Commissioner for India £8,549,945
High Commission for the Federal Republic of Nigeria £8,390,465
Embassy of the People`s Republic of China £7,935,270
Embassy of the Russian Federation £5,996,025
Embassy of the Republic of Poland £5,267,500
High Commission of the Republic of Ghana £4,995,255
Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan £4,651,405
Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany £4,630,140
The Embassy of the Republic of the Sudan £3,941,420
Kenya High Commission £3,256,980
High Commission for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan £3,119,430
Embassy of the Republic of Korea £2,626,870
Embassy of France £2,543,100
Embassy of the Republic of Cuba £2,465,700
High Commission for the United Republic of Tanzania £2,285,660
Embassy of Spain £2,189,670
Embassy of Algeria £2,182,320
High Commission for the Republic of South Africa £1,975,280
Sierra Leone High Commission £1,915,575
Embassy of Romania £1,865,920
Embassy of Ukraine £1,671,220
Embassy of Greece £1,660,860
Turkish Embassy £1,577,560
Cyprus High Commission £1,424,640
Embassy of the Republic of Hungary £1,374,510
High Commission for the Republic of Zambia £1,146,050
Embassy of the Republic of Yemen £1,055,730
Botswana High Commission £954,930
Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria £920,090
High Commission of the Republic of Mozambique £864,360
High Commission for the Republic of Malawi £838,025
Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia £822,820
Uganda High Commission £812,810
High Commission for the Republic of Zimbabwe £800,015
Embassy of the Republic of Côte d`Ivoire £784,740
High Commission for the Republic of Cameroon £759,840
Embassy of the Republic of Belarus £733,285
High Commission for the Republic of Namibia £726,550
Malta High Commission £716,525
Embassy of the Slovak Republic £691,720
Mauritius High Commission £672,155
Embassy of Belgium £667,230
High Commission for the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri
Lanka		 £653,730
Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco £651,790
Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania £650,685
Embassy of the Republic of Liberia £627,150
Embassy of Austria £626,650
Kingdom of Swaziland High Commission £620,540
Embassy of the Islamic State of Afghanistan £606,650
Embassy of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea £557,690
High Commission of the Kingdom of Lesotho £532,840
Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam £518,550
Embassy of the Republic of Guinea £501,250
Embassy of the Democratic Republic of Congo £485,940
Embassy of the Czech Republic £480,910
Embassy Of The Republic Of Iraq £473,760
Jamaican High Commission £473,020
Embassy of the Republic of South Sudan £417,990
Royal Danish Embassy £404,015
Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia £384,830
Embassy of the Republic of Latvia £346,190
High Commission for Antigua And Barbuda £346,155
Embassy of Portugal £325,510
Embassy of Luxembourg £321,095
Tunisian Embassy £294,820
Belize High Commission £280,860
Embassy of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea £276,320
Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt £243,820
Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan £243,590
Embassy of the Republic of Estonia £219,050
Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia £211,210
High Commission of the Republic of Maldives £204,470
High Commission for Guyana £187,030
Embassy of the State of Eritrea £185,350
High Commission for Seychelles £169,935
Embassy of the Dominican Republic £164,650
Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines £157,360
Kingdom of Eswatini High Commission £155,810
Embassy of Tunisia £152,310
Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania £144,350
Embassy of El Salvador £129,805
High Commission for Saint Lucia £127,550
Embassy of the Republic of Albania £124,480
Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic £120,680
The Embassy of the Republic of Moldova £114,310
Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina £99,760
The Gambia High Commission £97,900
Embassy of the Republic of Senegal £95,025
High Commission for Grenada £80,030
Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran £79,700
Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman £73,770
Embassy of Kosovo £61,100
Embassy of the Republic of Gabon £48,540
Embassy of the State of Qatar £48,360
The Embassy of the Lao Peoples Democratic Republic £48,260
Embassy of Tajikistan £43,580
Embassy of Georgia £34,680
Embassy of Guatemala £32,280
High Commission for the People`s Republic of Bangladesh £30,810
Libyan Embassy £29,950
Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan £19,220
Royal Thai Embassy £18,430
Embassy of Honduras £18,110
Embassy of Italy £17,770
Benin Consulate £17,740
Embassy of the United Arab Emirates £17,730
Embassy of the Republic of Madagascar £17,200
Embassy of Nicaragua £16,880
Ambassade De La République Du Burundi £14,660
Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan £12,900
Embassy of Brazil £11,750
Embassy of the Republic of Angola £10,090
Malaysian High Commission £5,870
Embassy of the State of Kuwait £5,810
Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia £5,690
High Commission of the Republic of Fiji £4,620
Embassy of the Principality of Andorra £4,040
Embassy of Mongolia £4,000
Embassy of the Union of Myanmar £3,900
Barbados High Commission £3,770
Embassy of the Syrian Arab Republic £3,160
Embassy of the Azerbaijan Republic £3,080
Embassy of Chile £2,940
Embassy of Cambodia £2,780
Canadian High Commission £2,690
Papua New Guinea High Commission £2,400
Embassy of Mexico £2,160
Embassy of the Republic of Serbia £2,030
Embassy of the Republic of Rwanda £1,930
Embassy of the Republic of Armenia £1,770
Embassy of Haiti £1,600
Colombian Embassy £1,560
Embassy of the Argentine Republic £1,530
High Commission for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines £1,520
Embassy of Slovakia £1,460
Embassy of Iceland £1,460
Central African Republic £970
High Commission for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago £960
Embassy of Peru £800
Australian High Commission £760
Embassy of the State of Bahrain £720
Embassy of the Republic of Croatia £610
Tonga High Commission £610
High Commission for Saint Christopher And Nevis £600
Brunei Darussalam High Commission £520
Embassy of Israel £370
Embassy of Paraguay £320
The Royal Embassy of Cambodia £250
Embassy of Costa Rica £160
Royal Norwegian Embassy £160
High Commission for the Commonwealth of the Bahamas £160
Embassy of Turkmenistan £130
Embassy of the Republic of Macedonia £130
Embassy of the Republic of Panama £130
The High Commission for the Commonwealth of Dominica £120
Embassy of Finland £120
Embassy of the Republic of Togo £40
Total Embassy Debt £143,260,223
11 comments
  1. Maurice Reed says:
    4 January 2024 at 6:20 pm

    Are they still flogging this dead horse?

    Reply
  2. Michael says:
    4 January 2024 at 6:57 pm

    Do any embassies actually pay it?

    Reply
  3. N Higgins says:
    4 January 2024 at 10:13 pm

    Send in the bailiffs. That’s what they do to the ‘little’ people.

    Reply
  4. harry says:
    4 January 2024 at 10:32 pm

    Not sure if it’s related, but there’s a similar problem with expensive looking cars registered to diplomats with deliberately-defective silencers being driven in a manner that causes severe nuisance.

    Councils seem to have solved the problem of noisy and unlicenced pedal cabs. It’s time they found a way of ridding the streets of deliberately-defective diplomat cars.

    Reply
  5. Ben says:
    4 January 2024 at 11:28 pm

    Why do some nations that have very little relevance, political interaction or business ties with the UK, ie Kazakhstan, Sudan, Sierra Leone have such high charges? The Sierra Leone high commission is a literally tiny crummy building in Holborn, what business do they have driving around so much? How have they managed to rack up such enormous debt?

    Poorer corrupt nations handing diplomatic plates to non-diplomats within the UK? Could someone explain what the situation is?

    Reply
  6. Keith says:
    5 January 2024 at 8:40 am

    I wonder if any of the British embassies are guilty of the non-payment of equivalent charges in any other country. One would sort of hope that our overseas embassies do the same in those countries that refuse to pay congestion charges in the UK.

    Reply
  7. Fred says:
    5 January 2024 at 9:03 am

    Very few European countries on the list.

    Reply
  8. Andrew James Dillon says:
    5 January 2024 at 2:40 pm

    Sort of think it is actually embarrassing now from the Mayor of London, it is clearly a tax and embassies have no requirement, nor should they pay it.

    Reply
  9. Stephen Morris says:
    5 January 2024 at 4:52 pm

    It’s a tax. Pity it takes foreign nations to stand up to our lying trash government.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

