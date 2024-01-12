After premiering on Broadway in 1950, Guys & Dolls has established its reputation as one of the leading musical romantic comedies of all time, and you can now see it in London at the Bridge Theatre.

There’s also an offer on tickets for Monday to Thursday performances until 29th February 2024. Seats start from £24, with offers on prices such as £47.80 for seats offered for £29.50 and the £84.10 seats offered for £45.

Book by 5pm on Monday 15th January 2024 from here.

The original Broadway presentation of Guys & Dolls premiered in 1950 and enjoyed a successful run of 1,200 performances. Its revival in 1976 sustained momentum for 239 shows, while the 1992 revival nearly matched the longevity of the original production. The film adaptation, featuring Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons, Frank Sinatra, and Vivian Blaine, achieved the highest box-office gross in 1955.

The 1992 revival secured a Tony for Best Revival, and its cast album earned a Grammy.

Now showing at the Bridge Theatre, the London cast is comprised of Owain Arthur in the leading role of Nathan Detroit, alongside Andrew Richardson as Sky Masterson, Celinde Schoenmaker as Sarah Brown, Cedric Neal as Nicely-Nicely Johnson and Marisha Wallace as Miss Adelaide