It’s not London (sorry!), but for those who are interested, there’s a flash sale on Northern Railway train tickets for journeys across much of the north of England.

(c) Northern

They’re offering up to 1 million adult Advance tickets with prices from just 50p per trip, and a further 4 million tickets are available for just £1 or £2.

Children’s tickets are available for 25p, 50p and 75p. Also, up to two children under the age of 5 years may travel free with each adult.

Tickets are available from the Northern website and are valid for travel from 11th September to 20th October 2023.

The sale runs from today until Thursday 7th September, or when tickets are sold out.

They’re mainly off-peak, and some key routes are excluded at weekends:

  • Barrow/Windemere – Airport – Sundays
  • Leeds – Lincoln – Saturdays
  • Leeds – Nottingham – Fridays/Saturdays
  • Leeds – York – Saturdays
  • Sheffield – Manchester – Saturdays
  • AM/PM Peak services into key cities – Monday-Friday

Railcard discounts don’t apply, and tickets don’t include an option to break journeys along the route.

For a map of the Northern Railway network, click here.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

One comment
  1. Dan Coleman says:
    4 September 2023 at 2:48 pm

    There is a catch, your train might not show up at all.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News