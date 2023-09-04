It’s not London (sorry!), but for those who are interested, there’s a flash sale on Northern Railway train tickets for journeys across much of the north of England.

They’re offering up to 1 million adult Advance tickets with prices from just 50p per trip, and a further 4 million tickets are available for just £1 or £2.

Children’s tickets are available for 25p, 50p and 75p. Also, up to two children under the age of 5 years may travel free with each adult.

Tickets are available from the Northern website and are valid for travel from 11th September to 20th October 2023.

The sale runs from today until Thursday 7th September, or when tickets are sold out.

They’re mainly off-peak, and some key routes are excluded at weekends:

Barrow/Windemere – Airport – Sundays

Leeds – Lincoln – Saturdays

Leeds – Nottingham – Fridays/Saturdays

Leeds – York – Saturdays

Sheffield – Manchester – Saturdays

AM/PM Peak services into key cities – Monday-Friday

Railcard discounts don’t apply, and tickets don’t include an option to break journeys along the route.

For a map of the Northern Railway network, click here.