Tunnelling work on the two new road tunnels under the Thames in east London has been completed, and the first photos inside have been released by the company building the tunnels.

The tunnel boring machine (TBM), named in honour of Jill Viner, the first female bus driver in London, completed the 1.1km drive from Greenwich to Newham late last month, after completing the first bore in February 2023, meaning that all main tunnelling works were completed in less than a year.

Aside from a small section around the tunnel entrances being built using a ‘cut and cover’ technique, the two bores that make up the Silvertown Tunnel have been built using one 82 metre-long, 11.9 metre-diameter TBM. During tunnelling of the second bore, the TBM averaged around 22 metres a day as it worked its way under the river from Newham to Greenwich.

The conveyor system, built on the north side of the Thames to remove TBM bored materials, has helped transport more than 780,000 tonnes of spoil via barge so far. All of the TBM bored materials from tunnelling are being transported along the Thames to a former landfill site in Essex as part of a restoration scheme.

The tunnelling of the second bore follows the successful rotation of the TBM in Greenwich, where it was placed on ‘nitrogen skates’ within a rotation chamber and turned around. Spoil from the second tunnel was fed back via the conveyor systems installed within the first tunnel to allow it to be removed by barge from the Newham site.

With the main tunnelling work completed, the company building the tunnel, RiverLinx is now excavating the eight cross-passages which will run between the tunnels and help provide a safe route out of the tunnel should it be required. These will be dug out by first freezing the ground and building the temporary propping into the cross-passage linings. Ducting which will be located underneath the carriageway within the tunnel is also currently being installed, so that by the end of the year the main road surface within the tunnel can start to be installed to allow for testing and final fitout of the tunnel systems to commence.

Work on the ‘cut and cover’ sections of the Silvertown tunnel, which includes the portal entrances, continue to be delivered, as well as the new road layout into the Tidal Basin roundabout in Newham, and link roads into the A2 south of the Blackwall Tunnel.

The tunnel is due to open to road traffic in spring 2025.