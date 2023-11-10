The City of London’s oldest and largest public park, Finsbury Circus Gardens, will close to the public later this month and won’t open again until late next year.

Current layout with temporary lawn (c) ianVisits

The park hasn’t been open much in recent years, as most of it was taken over as a construction site by the Crossrail project in March 2010 and didn’t reopen until August 2020. Although it was returned back to its original condition when it was handed back by Crossrail, the City of London has decided to go for a full redevelopment of the park.

Liverpool Street station underneath Finsbury Circus (c) Crossrail

The proposal, by Hackney-based Architecture00 + Studio Weave (00SW) with ReardonSmith Landscape, will see an ‘urban forest’ created in the shaded west of the two-acre park, skirted by a new oval-shaped pathway inside the existing Yorkstone-paved outer ring, which will be retained.

The park’s Grade II-listed drinking fountain, dating back to 1902 will be re-sited nearby.

Plans for a pavilion cafe have been replaced with a dedicated space in the southern section of the Gardens, near the existing vehicular access, which can be used for food trucks or coffee carts.

Finsbury Circus Gardens will close to the public on Monday 20th November 2023.

The Garden has been owned by the City Corporation since 1812, but dates back to 1606 when it was laid out as London’s first public park. It is Grade II listed on Historic England’s register of Parks & Gardens of Historic Interest and sits within the Finsbury Circus Conservation Area.

