Eurostar has started a one-week flash sale, offering 29,000 discounted seats to destinations on the European mainland.

The prices are from £39 per person each way in Standard class, when you purchase a return trip from London St Pancras International station – so from £78 per person return.

The sale runs for a week, until 16th January and covers travel from London to Paris, Lille, Brussels and Rotterdam between 23rd January to 24th March.

As you might expect, 17,500 return tickets are for trips to Paris, with 9,000 for travel to/from Brussels or Lille and 2,500 return tickets to Rotterdam.

There are some date exclusions (yes, including Valentines), and availability is limited for travel on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Date exclusions:

London to Paris: from 10th to 12th Feb inclusive, and 12th March.

Paris to London: from 18th to 20th Feb inclusive, 26th Feb, 11th March, 19th March.

London to Brussels/Lille: from 10th to 12th Feb inclusive, 26th Feb.

Brussels/Lille to London: from 17th to 19th Feb inclusive.

London to Rotterdam: from 10th to 11th Feb inclusive, 13th Feb, and from 24th Feb to 26th Feb inclusive

Rotterdam to London: from 11 to 12th Feb inclusive, and from 17th to 20th Feb inclusive

The Eurostar sale tickets are on sale today from here.