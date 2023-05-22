The Elizabeth line’s full peak timetable commenced today, but the start was marred by another broken down train that knocked out services between Paddington and Abbey Wood.

The two events were unrelated, but at their recent committee meeting, TfL’s Elizabeth line director, Howard Smith had warned that they are not as comfortable as they would like to be with the line’s reliability. The recent cluster of problems on the Elizabeth line stems from a software upgrade applied at Easter that introduced some bugs, which were only resolved a couple of weeks ago.

Mr Smith confirmed that the trains are improving their reliability, but more slowly than they had wanted to see. The trains are still breaking down more often than the target. TfL’s Interim Commissioner, Andy Lord, who has a background in the aviation industry, said at the same committee meeting that TfL is pressing the train manufacturer, Alstom and software provider Siemens to speed up their patching of problems, noting that their turnaround is slower than in aviation.

Given time, the railway will settle down once the bugs are ironed out — and is going through the first phase of what is known as the bathtub curve, but will eventually settle down into a low-problem service that will become rather more routine.

The problems aside though, the TfL felt confident enough to push ahead with the timetable upgrade today, which now delivers 24 trains per hour through the central tunnels during the peak hours, with 16 trains per hour running off-peak.

The peak period will also now last for longer, increasing capacity even further.

On the east, more services at peak time will run between Liverpool Street mainline platforms and Gidea Park, providing a faster route for those using the Bishopsgate entrance, and in the west, there will be an increase in peak services from Reading, with some trains that were previously operated by Great Western Railway transferring to become Elizabeth line services with reduced stops. The removal of any significant pauses for trains outside Paddington, will also bring reduced journey times for customers travelling from the west into central London.

This week marks the first anniversary of the opening of the Elizabeth line to passengers on 24th May 2022.

In its first week, more than 2.5 million journeys were made on the entire route. Now with journeys from the east and west running through central London, there are an average of around 3.5 million Elizabeth line journeys each week – with around 600,000 journeys on weekdays.

In its first year, more than 150 million journeys were taken across the Elizabeth line.

TfL figures also suggest that the Elizabeth line has attracted around 140,000 additional journeys in London each weekday than otherwise would have been the case.

Tottenham Court Road has seen the largest (absolute) growth in demand on the Elizabeth line since it opened, with more than 100,000 additional journeys passing through the station each day, more than doubling usage over the year. Farringdon, Whitechapel and Abbey Wood have also seen large rises in demand with 100,000, 60,000 and 30,000 extra journeys respectively, again doubling or nearly doubling the customer journeys that were seen through these stations before the Elizabeth line opened.

Journeys to Canary Wharf as a whole (Elizabeth line, London Underground and DLR) on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays as well as at weekends are regularly outstripping pre-pandemic demand to the area.

The full new timetable is available to view here.

In addition, a television personality, Tom Skinner will be the voice of the Elizabeth line for this week only, to mark the new direct service from Shenfield to Heathrow.