The annual weekend of opening up loads of private gardens and large garden squares will return this summer, and discounted tickets are now on sale.
So far, 114 gardens have agreed to open their gates to the public, and most of them are the usually private squares in central London that are usually only open to local residents. There’s also a scattering of interesting gardens, such as hotel spaces, some rooftops and some award-winning gardens.
Seven new gardens join them this year, including OmVed Gardens and the roof gardens of 245 Hammersmith Road and 25 Cannon Street in the city.
Twenty gardens will return to the event after a year or two away, and some regular gardens have brand new displays. A small number of gardens will require pre-booking. Full details will be on their website closer to the date.
The Open Gardens weekend takes place on 10th and 11th June 2023.
Tickets are currently on sale for £16.40 for the whole weekend when booked from here – the normal price will be £21.20.
Free tickets are available for children (11 years and under) and for those people requiring Companions. Free tickets must be booked online, in advance and are only valid for entry with an accompanying adult ticket holder.
This year’s gardens so far:
Camden
- Aga Khan Centre – Islamic Gardens at King’s Cross – prebooking only (details to follow)
- Bedford Square
- Branch Hill Allotments
- British Medical Association Council Garden
- Lincoln’s Inn Gardens
- A Little Mix of a Garden
- Mecklenburgh Square
- Montague Street Gardens
- The Phoenix Garden
- Royal College of Physicians’ Medicinal Garden
- St Paul’s Woodland Garden
- World Peace Garden Camden
City of London
- Barbican Wildlife Garden, Fann Street
- 25 Cannon Street – prebooking only (details to follow)
- Drapers’ Hall Garden
- Eversheds Sutherland Vegetable Garden
- The Golden Baggers
- Inner Temple Garden
- The Master’s Garden
- Middle Temple
- Nic’s Secret Garden and Plant Rescue Nursery
- Nomura International plc
- Stationers’ Company
Hackney
- Clissold Community Garden
- Core Landscapes Community Roof Garden and Plant Nursery
- Fassett Square
- Gloucester Square Residents’ Gardens
- The Growing Kitchen
- St Joseph’s Hospice Garden
- St Mary’s Secret Garden
Hammersmith & Fulham
- Emery Walker’s House
- Fulham Palace Meadows Allotments
- 245 Hammersmith Road
- John Betts House
- Phoenix Farm in White City
- Ravenscourt Park Glasshouses
- Sycamore House
- William Morris Society
Haringey
- Mona’s Garden
- OmVed Gardens
Hounslow
- Chiswick House Kitchen Garden
Islington
- Arvon Road Allotment Group
- Barnsbury Wood
- Bunhill Fields Historic and Wildlife Garden
- Caledonian Park
- King Henry’s Walk Garden
- Lever Street Community Garden
- Octopus Community Plant Nursery
- Olden Community Garden
- St Luke’s Community Centre
Kensington & Chelsea
- Bramham Gardens
- Cadogan Place North Garden
- Cadogan Place South Garden
- Community Kitchen Garden Cluster at Kensington Olympia
- Cornwall Gardens
- Courtfield Gardens (West)
- Earls Court Square
- Edwardes Square
- Gledhow Gardens
- Growing Space at Christ Church
- Growing Space at St Helen’s Hanover Gardens
- Hanover Gardens
- Hereford Square
- The Ismaili Centre Roof Garden
- Ladbroke Square Garden
- Museum of Brands
- Norland Square
- Pembridge Square
- Queen’s Gate Gardens
- Rosmead Garden
- Royal Crescent Gardens
- St James’s Gardens
- St Quintin Community Kitchen Garden
- Stanley Crescent Garden
- Thurloe Square
- West London Bowling Club
Lambeth
- Jamyang Buddhist Centre
- Oasis Farm
Southwark
- Bell House
- Iliffe Yard
- Merrick Square
- Southwark Cathedral Deanery
- Community Garden at Tate Modern
- Trinity Church Square
- Walworth Allotment Association
- Walworth Garden
Tower Hamlets
- Approach Gardens
- Cable Street Community Gardens
- Cranbrook Community Food Garden
- Prospect Walk Allotments
Wandsworth
- Fiona Garnett Crumley’s Scented Garden – Wandsworth Park
- Roehampton Club
- Royal Hospital for Neuro-disability
Westminster
- Belgrave Square Garden
- Bryanston Square
- Chester Square Garden
- Cleveland Square
- The Coutts Skyline Garden – prebooking only (details to follow)
- Crescent Garden
- Eaton Square Garden
- Eccleston Square
- Ennismore Gardens
- Formosa Garden
- Ham Yard Hotel Roof Garden
- Kensington Gardens Square
- Leinster Square Gardens
- Manchester Square Gardens
- Montagu Square
- The Passage
- Portman Square
- Rutland Gate South Garden
- Triangle Garden
- Warwick Square
- Wilton Crescent Garden
