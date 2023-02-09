The annual weekend of opening up loads of private gardens and large garden squares will return this summer, and discounted tickets are now on sale.

So far, 114 gardens have agreed to open their gates to the public, and most of them are the usually private squares in central London that are usually only open to local residents. There’s also a scattering of interesting gardens, such as hotel spaces, some rooftops and some award-winning gardens.

Seven new gardens join them this year, including OmVed Gardens and the roof gardens of 245 Hammersmith Road and 25 Cannon Street in the city.

Twenty gardens will return to the event after a year or two away, and some regular gardens have brand new displays. A small number of gardens will require pre-booking. Full details will be on their website closer to the date.

The Open Gardens weekend takes place on 10th and 11th June 2023.

Tickets are currently on sale for £16.40 for the whole weekend when booked from here – the normal price will be £21.20.

Free tickets are available for children (11 years and under) and for those people requiring Companions. Free tickets must be booked online, in advance and are only valid for entry with an accompanying adult ticket holder.

This year’s gardens so far:

Camden

Aga Khan Centre – Islamic Gardens at King’s Cross – prebooking only (details to follow)

Bedford Square

Branch Hill Allotments

British Medical Association Council Garden

Lincoln’s Inn Gardens

A Little Mix of a Garden

Mecklenburgh Square

Montague Street Gardens

The Phoenix Garden

Royal College of Physicians’ Medicinal Garden

St Paul’s Woodland Garden

World Peace Garden Camden

City of London

Barbican Wildlife Garden, Fann Street

25 Cannon Street – prebooking only (details to follow)

Drapers’ Hall Garden

Eversheds Sutherland Vegetable Garden

The Golden Baggers

Inner Temple Garden

The Master’s Garden

Middle Temple

Nic’s Secret Garden and Plant Rescue Nursery

Nomura International plc

Stationers’ Company

Hackney

Clissold Community Garden

Core Landscapes Community Roof Garden and Plant Nursery

Fassett Square

Gloucester Square Residents’ Gardens

The Growing Kitchen

St Joseph’s Hospice Garden

St Mary’s Secret Garden

Hammersmith & Fulham

Emery Walker’s House

Fulham Palace Meadows Allotments

245 Hammersmith Road

John Betts House

Phoenix Farm in White City

Ravenscourt Park Glasshouses

Sycamore House

William Morris Society

Haringey

Mona’s Garden

OmVed Gardens

Hounslow

Chiswick House Kitchen Garden

Islington

Arvon Road Allotment Group

Barnsbury Wood

Bunhill Fields Historic and Wildlife Garden

Caledonian Park

King Henry’s Walk Garden

Lever Street Community Garden

Octopus Community Plant Nursery

Olden Community Garden

St Luke’s Community Centre

Kensington & Chelsea

Bramham Gardens

Cadogan Place North Garden

Cadogan Place South Garden

Community Kitchen Garden Cluster at Kensington Olympia

Cornwall Gardens

Courtfield Gardens (West)

Earls Court Square

Edwardes Square

Gledhow Gardens

Growing Space at Christ Church

Growing Space at St Helen’s Hanover Gardens

Hanover Gardens

Hereford Square

The Ismaili Centre Roof Garden

Ladbroke Square Garden

Museum of Brands

Norland Square

Pembridge Square

Queen’s Gate Gardens

Rosmead Garden

Royal Crescent Gardens

St James’s Gardens

St Quintin Community Kitchen Garden

Stanley Crescent Garden

Thurloe Square

West London Bowling Club

Lambeth

Jamyang Buddhist Centre

Oasis Farm

Southwark

Bell House

Iliffe Yard

Merrick Square

Southwark Cathedral Deanery

Community Garden at Tate Modern

Trinity Church Square

Walworth Allotment Association

Walworth Garden

Tower Hamlets

Approach Gardens

Cable Street Community Gardens

Cranbrook Community Food Garden

Prospect Walk Allotments

Wandsworth

Fiona Garnett Crumley’s Scented Garden – Wandsworth Park

Roehampton Club

Royal Hospital for Neuro-disability

Westminster