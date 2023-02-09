For just 10 days in May, there will be an exhibition celebrating 100 years of the mouse machine that is Disney.

The walk-through experience will start with “Alice in Wonderland Garden of Mystery, followed by a visit to the shores of Lilo & Stitch’s O’hana Bay to find your balance. Next, you’ll learn the ‘Hakuna Matata’ way of life at The Lion King Oasis, before lighting up the world in the Mickey Mouse and Friends Wonderverse.”

Quite what is being shown isn’t being announced yet, but there are four rooms to walk through, and they recommend that the visit will last around 45-60 minutes.

The show runs from 12th to 21st May.

Entry is £18.50 per person, and tickets are on sale now from here.

There won’t be any cloakrooms, so they recommend avoiding bringing anything large with you. Yes, photography is allowed — and you need to download the Snapchat app to a smartphone if you want to see the augmented reality aspects of the exhibition.

The event is taking place at 180 Strand, which is a few minutes from Somerset House – the nearest stations are Charing Cross and Temple.

The website says “Visa – Official payment partner of Wonder of Friendship The Experience”, but you can pay with Mastercard or Paypal if you prefer.