The UK’s most beloved baking show Great British Bake Off (GBBO) has been adapted for the stage and reinvented into a delicious musical-comedy, opening at the Noel Coward Theatre next month.

And there’s a discount saving on tickets for the opening weeks.

The nation’s iconic and beloved baking show has been remastered for the stage. Watch as eight amateur bakers, incredibly witty presenters and two legacy judges whip up a showstopping storm, glazed with a delightful original score.

Get ready to enter the tent as the competitors don their aprons and bring along their best recipes and stories in this warm musical comedy. Who will rise as Star Baker, and whose bakes will suffer a dreaded soggy bottom?

The West End transfer of The Great British Bake Off Musical is set to star John Owen-Jones (Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera) who will reprise his role as Phil Hollinghurst, the well respected blue-eyed, silver-haired judge. Scott Paige (The Addams Family) will also reprise his role as a presenter.

Tickets start from £24, and the discount offer is valid for all performances 26th February to 17th March 2023, when booked by 8th Jan from here.