Hampstead town centre will see a protest this weekend, as market traders campaign to save a 55-year old market.

The Hampstead Antique Emporium has been home to around 25 small businesses and provides a livelihood for antique dealers, artists, vintage clothing sellers, jewellery specialists, repair and craftspeople, some of whom have called the market ‘home’ for 30 years.

The market’s boss told the New Journal last November that rising costs including utility bills had forced the decision and confirmed traders had no option but to leave. However, the landlord, while citing the rising costs of running the market is suspected of wanting to redevelop the site.

The landlord, Richard Jaffe, gave the tenants just two-months notice of his intention to close the market, and it will close this Saturday (7th Jan 2023).

Camden Council has just approved an application for the Hampstead Antique & Craft Emporium to be designated as an Asset of Community Value (ACV), which gives them the right of first refusal to buy the market — although they would then need to secure funding to buy it.

A statement by traders on a petition website says: “Unfortunately Mr Richard Jaffe will not compromise or give the traders any opportunity to save the Hampstead Antique & Craft Emporium.

“Jaffe is fully intent on its permanent closure on Jan 7th 2023 and is resolved to consign the market to history.”

The traders protest will take place on Saturday 7th January from 2pm. There’s also a petition, and a crowdfunding campaign.

The market’s website has already been shut down by the owner.