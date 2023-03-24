Cameron Mackintosh’s legendary production of Boublil and Schonberg’s Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre is still going strong – and there’s a sale on tickets for shows during late April and May.

The current cast of Les Miserable includes Hazel Baldwin as Swing, Brad Barnley as Factory Foreman / Brujon, Ava Brennan as Fantine, Cameron Burt as Feuilly and Gerard Carey as Thénardier.

The discount offer is valid for Tuesday to Thursday performances between 25th April to 25th May 2023.

Book by 4th April 2023 from here.

Les Miserables has one of the most recognized soundtracks in theatre history, including classics like At the End of the Day, I Dreamed a Dream, One Day More, On My Own, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables and Bring Him Home.

After nearly 20 years working on the chain gang Jean Valjean is finally released on parole only to find that the yellow ticket he is required by law to display marks him as an outcast, an undesirable not to be trusted. As Valjean struggles to make his way in his new life he encounters the Bishop of Digne who gives him a chance to start again. Police Inspector Javert cannot let this man slip away, he is determined to bring Valjean to justice. As Valjean leads a new life under a new name Javert is constantly looming around the corner and in the meantime revolution is in the air of Paris.