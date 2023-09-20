Tickets have now gone on sale for Dennis Severs’ House’s popular Yuletide makeover that will start in November.

The building is set out as a Georgian house where the family have just stepped outside for a moment. You are invited into their home to have a walk around while they’re out. It’s not a museum with lots of precious objects but an experience. You are exhorted to step back a bit and look at the rooms in their totality, not to look at the individual objects within.

There are three ways of visiting Dennis Severs’ House, and that’s to take in a tour or to take in their silent visits during the day or candlelit at night.

The silent visits envelop you in the silence enlivened by ticking clocks, and crackling fires. When there is no chatter, you grow more aware of fragrances – perfume, wood smoke and oranges. Compounded by the intricate visual detail, this is an intense experience for all the senses.

The Christmas makeover will run from 24th November to 7th January, and tickets need to be booked in advance from here. They tend to sell out fairly quickly for the Christmas dates.

Silent evening visit on Fridays – £20

Daytime visit on Sat and Sun – £15

Due to the age and character of the building, the House has dim lighting, uneven floors, steep stairs and other hazards. You must follow safety instructions from the staff at all times. Due to the nature of the building, its Grade II listing and the different floor levels, there is no wheelchair access. Only handbags and small backpacks are allowed in the House, and they are not able to accommodate pushchairs.