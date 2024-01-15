There could be new dedicated cycle lanes through central Woolwich in southeast London if a consultation comes out in favour of the improvements.

The plans, put forward by Transport for London (TfL) would see a mix of opening up a quiet road for cycling, alongside a new fully segregated cycle lane along the busy A206 road through the town. The combination of quiet roads and segregated cycleways is needed to get around a bottleneck in Woolwich where there’s not enough space for a continuous cycle lane.

The lack of space could have been fixed as there’s a lot of housing development going up along the narrow and busy Woolwich High Street, but the council approved plans that allowed new towers to be built so close to the road that there’s no space for cycle lanes to be added later.

Which was a very short-sighted decision that will be almost impossible to fix.

If built, the new cycle lane will fill in a gap between Plumstead to the east, where there are existing cycle lanes, and the Woolwich ferry roundabout, after which there’s a shared cycle/bus lane.

The plans will also see pedestrian improvements, with a new crossing outside the Elizabeth line station and two large pedestrian crossings close to each other will be merged into a single super-wide crossing.

The consultation documents are here, and there will be a public exhibition in the Elizabeth line station at Woolwich on Thursday 8th February from 2pm to 7pm.