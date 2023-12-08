Hear how Christmas was observed in Shakespeare’s time and the folk traditions that people practiced to welcome in winter.

From wassailing to the winter solstice, ‘kissing boughs’ to proper mince pyes, this family-friendly guided tour will tell the stories of Tudor Christmases and the traditions that are embedded in Shakespeare’s plays.

The tours are of the Globe theatre on the Southbank, but with a festive focus for this time of year.

The tours last an hour and cost £20 for adults, and £15 for children. They will run daily from Monday 18th to Saturday 30th December (except 24/25/26).

The tours should be booked in advance from here.