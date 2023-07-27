Chiltern Railways has started running trains powered by waste vegetable oil instead of conventional diesel in the UK’s first example of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) being used in a UK passenger train.

The operator’s Class 68 locomotive-hauled trains will be powered with the new fuel, derived from used cooking oils, tallows and other recyclable wastes, rather than conventional diesel, reducing the impact the trains have on the environment and air quality across its network.

HVO fuel is made almost entirely from used cooking oils and can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% and air particulates by 85%. A fossil free drop-in alternative to conventional diesel fuel, HVO contains few impurities and burns cleanly. It can reduce other emissions such as NOx and Carbon Monoxide, depending on engine type and usage.

HVO is made by the hydrocracking or hydrogenation of vegetable oil. Hydrocracking breaks big molecules into smaller ones using hydrogen while hydrogenation adds hydrogen to molecules. These methods can be used to create substitutes for conventional liquid fuels. The HVO being used by Chiltern Railways is supplied by Green Biofuels.

Although HVO fuel is more expensive to buy than conventional diesel, Chiltern says that it has decided to switch to using HVO fuel as part of its plan to modernise and decarbonise its operations.

The Class 68 locomotives being fuelled with HVO haul six Mark III coaches when they are in passenger service, providing seating for more than 300 customers. Chiltern has 25 of these coaches, which are used on services between London Marylebone and Birmingham Snow Hill.

The train company also has 89 vehicles in the Class 165 diesel fleet which are 33 years old, and 85 vehicles in the Class 168 diesel fleet which are 23 years old.