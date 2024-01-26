Tickets are now on sale for the floral extravaganza that takes place in May inside the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

The flower show runs from 21st to 25th May 2024, but note that the first two days are for members of the RHS only, so the rest of the public have three days — Thur 23rd May to Sat 25th May to attend.

It’s not a cheap show to visit, though, as tickets are an eye-watering £92.85 per person – and can be bought here.

However, if you want to buy some of the plants as well, then book tickets for the last day, Saturday, because at 4pm a ceremonial bell is rung and the plant sell-off begins. It’s 90 minutes of pandemonium as normally prim and proper ladies scramble to get the best plants at bargain prices.

You can bag a great plant for a bargain – bring big strong bags (or even a trolly).

And if you don’t fancy attending the show itself, turn up from about 4:30pm on the final day anyway, as the parade of people carrying plants home is almost a tourist attraction all of its own. It’s quite a sight.