For the next few weeks, there’s an offer on tickets to visit Chiswick House and Gardens on Fridays. Officially the offer is half price for families with children — but the offer price happens to be cheaper for adults without kids as well.

The site is worth visiting for the gardens, and while there’s a grand looking, but fairly small house to visit as well, really the gardens are the star of a visit. The main gardens are free, but you have to pay if you want to visit the wonderful walled kitchen gardens or go inside the house.

A family ticket for one adult and up to three children to visit both house and kitchen garden normally costs £16, so will be £8 on Fridays.

A family ticket for two adults and up to three children normally costs £23.50, so will be £11.75 on Fridays.

However, an adult visiting alone would normally have to pay £11 for a ticket, so buying a family ticket lets you in for just £8, so it’s cheaper to buy a family ticket and, ahem, leave the kids at home when you visit.

Likewise, two adults would usually be £22, but the Family Friday offer lets you in for £11.75.

The Family Fridays offer is valid on Fridays in August and September between 11am and 4pm, and you enter FamilyFridays23 as a promo code when booking tickets from here.

Getting to Chiswick House and Gardens

The garden’s main entrances are about halfway between either Chiswick mainline station or Turnham Green station on the Piccadilly and District lines. It’s about 15-minute walk either way to the entrances into the garden, or if coming from Turnham Green station, there’s the E3 bus that stops close to Chiswick House.