Capital Crime, a festival of talks by authors of crime and thriller writing has reduced the cost of attending and is now offering tickets for individual talks alongside the all-day tickets they had been selling.
Over a three-day period, some 100 leading voices from crime fiction will be speaking about everything from horror and history in crime to the legacies of Marple, Chandler and Bond. The event runs from Thursday 21st August to Saturday 2nd September, and you can either buy whole-day tickets, or now also for individual events.
The individual events range from £15 to £20 each, and there are so many that it’s probably easier to just visit their website and see what takes your fancy.
The three-day festival takes place at the Leonardo Royal Hotel St Paul’s, which is on Godliman Street just to the south of St. Paul’s Cathedral.
The current list of individual events:
- Richard Osman interviewed by Miles Jupp
- Louise Candlish and Dorothy Koomson
- Richard Armitage and Imran Mahmood in conversation
- Sally Wainwright in conversation with Amy Raphael
- Kate Atkinson and David Headley
- New Beginnings
- Crime Across the World
- Maintaining MARPLE’s Momentum
- Torch Carriers
- Supernatural Crossovers
- Mystery, Magic or Misdirection?
- Peter James: The Facts Behind The Fiction
- Confessions Of A Book Collector
- One Of The Good Guys
- Under The Skin Thrillers
- A High Concept Idea
- A Bestseller Against the Clock
- Lisa Jewell and Adele Parks
- London as the home to crime fiction (Capital Crime)
- Shape Shifters
- Box-Breakers
- Irish Crime Queens
- Stranger Than Fiction
- Handle with Scare
- Sins of the Past
- Whose Crime is it Anyway?
- Unlikely Detectives
- Home Is Where The Crime Is
- EVERYONE HERE IS LYING or is it just A GAME OF LIES?
- Moral Dilemmas in Modern Society
- The Next Generation of Publishing
The full details for the 3-day festival are here.
