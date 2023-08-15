Capital Crime, a festival of talks by authors of crime and thriller writing has reduced the cost of attending and is now offering tickets for individual talks alongside the all-day tickets they had been selling.

Over a three-day period, some 100 leading voices from crime fiction will be speaking about everything from horror and history in crime to the legacies of Marple, Chandler and Bond. The event runs from Thursday 21st August to Saturday 2nd September, and you can either buy whole-day tickets, or now also for individual events.

The individual events range from £15 to £20 each, and there are so many that it’s probably easier to just visit their website and see what takes your fancy.

The three-day festival takes place at the Leonardo Royal Hotel St Paul’s, which is on Godliman Street just to the south of St. Paul’s Cathedral.

The current list of individual events:

Richard Osman interviewed by Miles Jupp

Louise Candlish and Dorothy Koomson

Richard Armitage and Imran Mahmood in conversation

Sally Wainwright in conversation with Amy Raphael

Kate Atkinson and David Headley

New Beginnings

Crime Across the World

Maintaining MARPLE’s Momentum

Torch Carriers

Supernatural Crossovers

Mystery, Magic or Misdirection?

Peter James: The Facts Behind The Fiction

Confessions Of A Book Collector

One Of The Good Guys

Under The Skin Thrillers

A High Concept Idea

A Bestseller Against the Clock

Lisa Jewell and Adele Parks

London as the home to crime fiction (Capital Crime)

Shape Shifters

Box-Breakers

Irish Crime Queens

Stranger Than Fiction

Handle with Scare

Sins of the Past

Whose Crime is it Anyway?

Unlikely Detectives

Home Is Where The Crime Is

EVERYONE HERE IS LYING or is it just A GAME OF LIES?

Moral Dilemmas in Modern Society

The Next Generation of Publishing

The full details for the 3-day festival are here.