A bright wrap of colours has appeared next to the Elizabeth line station at Canary Wharf – as a new permanent artwork by Adam Nathaniel Furman.

We’re told that Furman’s work, titled Click Your Heels Together Three Times, is intended as the architectural scale equivalent of Judy Garland’s famous ruby shoes in The Wizard of Oz.

Candidly, it does look rather like the leggings worn in 1980s fitness videos though.

The installation wraps the underside and pillars of Canary Wharf’s Adams Plaza Bridge and will greet visitors to the Wharf as they arrive from the Elizabeth line’s western entrance.

The installation forms part of Canary Wharf Group’s permanent public art collection.

When considering queer artwork in public spaces, artist Adam Nathaniel Furman said: “It is important for there to be representation of all our communities and backgrounds in the public realm in order for everyone to feel welcome, as well as to simply make our urban spaces truly interesting and diverse, which benefits everyone who occupies them… Canary Wharf has fascinated me since I was a child…amazing in its scale, cleanliness, and it’s futuristic aesthetics…which I love reacting to by layering alternative meanings.”

As the location was used in the filming of the Star Wars TV series, Andor, it’ll be fun to learn what the Empire thinks of gay rights.