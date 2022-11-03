The National Gallery would like you to hang some naked bodies from your Christmas tree this year.
Yes, really!
Spotted in their gift shop when leaving from the free Turner on Tour exhibition, these gold and silver torsos are an unusual addition to the panoply of traditional items that hang from Christmas trees.
Offered in male or female forms, you may be preferring to position them on your trees with torso forwards, or showing off their shapely bums instead.
The shapely callipygian Christmas tree decorations are sold in the National Gallery shop by their gallery exit or online from here.
