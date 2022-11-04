A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Poppy roundels appear at London Tube stations as appeal kicks off Standard

A pair of new moving walkways opened at Bank tube station transforming the connection between the Northern and Central lines. ianVisits

Commuters at Westminster Tube station were given a surprise after the prime minister turned up to sell poppies. BBC News

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Greenwich Council has been given two more years to pay the £15 million it owes Transport for London for the construction of Woolwich’s Elizabeth Line station. 853

Mainline / Overground

£105m Euston HS2 station design work ‘can no longer be used’, DfT admits AJ

The second of two huge tunnel boring machines has started digging the HS2 tunnels that’ll run under west London. ianVisits

HS2 contractors threaten to walk away as Government hints it could scale back rail project again iNews

Renovations at Amsterdam Central Station will not force the Eurostar train service to London to move out of the station, or temporarily halt its service to the Dutch capital, as was previously feared. NL Times

The cost of the HS2 high-speed train line between London and Birmingham is “likely” to blow its £40.3bn budget unless cost savings are found quickly, MPs have been warned. Standard

Southeastern cuts: We didn’t snub Lewisham to go to Tunbridge Wells, rail bosses say 853

Miscellaneous

An annual charity Hallowe’en display at a railway station may close for good after a single complaint was made about it being “un-Christian”. MSN

Man arrested for attempted murder after commuter shoved onto tube tracks and another two attacked LBC

Trainline expects busy London Christmas season as tourist traffic helps it return to profit Yahoo News

‘I’m walking the distances of every London tube line, here’s everything I’ve learned’ Womans Health Mag

London Underground’s smartphone ticket sales exceed pre-pandemic levels ianVisits

The shortest shuttles in the capital. Diamond Geezer

Comedy legend Griff Rhys Jones is fighting to save Britain’s Victorian railway heritage Express

Judges travel first class on trains Law Gazette

And finally: Train driver couple throw London Underground-themed wedding in tribute to bride’s late dad Cambridgeshire Live

—

The image above is from Nov 2012: London’s Lost Pneumatic Railways