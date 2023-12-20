Strike action will affect a number of bus routes in west London for the next few days as bus drivers who are members of the Unite union walk out.

The strike action will affect some buses in west London and other parts of the capital, with little or no service expected on affected routes on Thursday 21st, Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd December.

Other local bus, tube and rail services in this part of London may also be busier than usual.

The strike, by 350 drivers and engineers is over a pay dispute they rejected a 6.8 per cent pay offer from the bus company, RATP Dev Transit London. The unions said that this would be a real terms pay cut as the real rate of inflation, (RPI), stood at 11.4% when the pay increase was supposed to be applied in April.

The dispute is also over the company’s attempt to reduce terms and conditions, including removing a longstanding £500 meal relief payment and attacking arrangements for how workers take days off in lieu.

As a result of the strike, the affected bus routes will be:

The strike action followed two days of strikes last month.

Glynn Barton, TfL’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “If this action goes ahead there will still be travel options for people in west London and other parts of the capital. Other routes may be busier than normal and we’re encouraging everyone who might be affected to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys and check before they travel using our website or the TfL Go app. We encourage both parties to find a solution to this dispute and we’re sorry for any disruption to people’s journeys.”

The strike will run from approximately 5am on Thursday 21st to approximately 6am Sunday 24 December, little or no service is expected on the affected routes, including night services. A normal service is expected to resume after approximately 6am Sunday 24th December.