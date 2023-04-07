The British Museum has scrapped the £30 per year charge for people who join its young membership scheme, in a move that’s likely to boost membership of potential long term supporters long into the future.

The Young Friends scheme offers a way for families to explore the collection and members receive the latest news on all family events and activities, as well as access to their Museum sleepovers.

The Young Friends is aimed at people aged 8–15 years old and offers:

Bi-weekly emails packed full of activities such as trails, quizzes and craft activities

Details of family events across the museum

Pre-booking for the museum’s famous sleepovers

Digital copies of Remus magazine three times a year and access to the full archive

Parents/carers of young people can sign up for the Young Friends scheme on their behalf here.