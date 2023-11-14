Major theatre ticket seller London Theatre Direct has rounded up a large collection of discounted theatre tickets for the next few weeks.

Prices range from £10 for offers at Pantos to special deals on classic plays such as The Mousetrap or musicals such as Les Miserables.

Most offers are on sale until early December, with performance dates varying depending on the show.

In alphabetical order…

Bronco Billy

Charing Cross Theatre

Prices from £15.50

A rollicking new musical comedy based on the original Clint Eastwood motion picture. Bronco Billy the stage adaptation is now playing at London’s Charing Cross Theatre.

Black Friday offer valid all performances 23rd Jan to 10th Feb 2024.

Book by 4th December 2023 from here.

Derren Brown presents Unbelievable

Criterion Theatre

Prices from £25

In a world where everyone is performing their own kind of magic trick, Unbelievable takes sorcery to a whole new level – blending theatre and illusions in a way never seen before on stage.

Black Friday offer valid Tuesday – Friday evenings and Sunday performances 14th Nov 2023 to 28th January 2024.

Book by 10am 6th December 2023 from here.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Peacock Theatre

Prices from £28

After a hugely successful UK tour, and BAFTA-nominated film adaptation, the multi-award-winning Everybody’s Talking About Jamie returns to London’s West End for a strict 7-week run.

Black Friday offer valid Tuesday – Thursday performances 28th Feb to 21st March 2024.

Book by 5th December 2023 from here.

Finding Santa

Bloomsbury Theatre

Prices from £10

Little Angel Theatre brings to life magical puppetry in this interactive Christmas adventure for all the family. Ever wondered how letters for Santa Claus get to the North Pole? What if something went wrong along the way? And how do Santa’s elves make sure his mail is delivered on time?

Black Friday offer valid Wednesday – Saturday performances 7th to 24th Dec 2023.

Book by 10am 5 December 2023 from here.

Giselle

London Coliseum

Prices from £10

Giselle, the haunting tale of love and redemption returns to the London Coliseum next year with the English National Ballet. Journey with Giselle as she explores the devastating power of heartbreak and loss in this emotionally charged and challenging ballet.

Black Friday offer valid Tuesday – Friday performances 11th – 19th January 2024.

Book by 5 December 2023 from here.

Guys and Dolls

Bridge Theatre

Prices from £24

Rolling straight onto the stage of London’s The Bridge, Guys & Dolls welcomes you to the streets of Manhattan, the bars of Havana and even the sewers of New York.

Black Friday offer valid Monday – Friday performances 13th Nov to 15 Dec 2023 and 1st Jan to 2nd Feb 2024.

Book by 10am 6 December 2023 from here.

Jersey Boys

Trafalgar Theatre

Prices from £25

When these New Jerseyan boys opened their mouths, out came a sound that the world had never heard before. On stage their harmonies were perfect and the public just couldn’t get enough, but behind closed doors, it was a different story.

Black Friday offer valid all performances until 4th Jan 2024, excluding Saturday matinees and 27th to 31st December 2023.

Book by 5th December 2023 from here.

La Clique

Spiegeltent at Leicester Square

Prices from £25

La Clique is an unconventional and electric display of cabaret and circus. By masterfully blending circus, burlesque, comedy and thunderous music, La Clique has stunned audiences all across the globe.

Black Friday offer valid for Tuesday – Sunday performances 14th Nov to 10th Dec 2023. Excluding 7pm performances on Fridays and Saturdays.

Book by 5 December 2023 from here.

Les Miserables

Sondheim Theatre

Prices from £20

For more than 30 years, Les Misérables has touched countless hearts with its tale of justice, injustice, love, redemption and revolution.

Black Friday offer valid for Tuesday – Thursday performances 9th Jan to 8th Feb 2024.

Book by 5 December 2023 from here.

Noises Off

Theatre Royal Haymarket

Prices from £15

Michael Frayn’s multi-award-winning backstage comedy Noises Off is back! The hilarious play within a play is consistently lauded as one of the funniest plays of all time. This tribute to the unpredictability of the theatre will have you feeling like you’re a part of the cast.

Black Friday offer valid all performances until 16th Dec 2023.

Book by 11th December 2023 from here.

Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out

Theatre Royal Haymarket

Prices from £10

Are you ready for a day out full of fun and adventure? Peppa is certainly excited! She’s back with her brand new live show Fun Day Out, and it’s going to be an oinktastic adventure.

Black Friday offer valid Monday – Friday performances 30th Nov to 14th Dec 2023.

Book by 4th December 2023 from here.

Potted Panto

Wilton’s Music Hall

Prices from £10

Potted Panto is a pantomime unlike anything else you’ve ever seen. The show combines classic and beloved tales from around the world into one night of joyous fun.

Black Friday offer valid for selected performances between 4th to 28th Dec 2023.

Book by 5pm 5 December 2023 from here.

Rehab The Musical

Neon 194

Prices from £25

A wildly-funny musical about a very serious issue, the addictive show tackles the subjects of mental health, fame and addiction, with warmth, compassion, humour and heart.

Black Friday offer valid for Monday – Thursday performances 15th Jan to 15th Feb 2024.

Book by 4th December 2023 from here.

Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick

Charing Cross Theatre

Prices from £20

Brought to you by the creators of the Above the Stag pantos and following a highly successful run of queer adult pantos, London’s raunchiest and most popular adult-only pantomime company are bringing their sexiest show yet to 2023.

Black Friday offer valid on selected performances 24th Nov to 8th Dec 2023 and 20th Dec 2023 to 13th Jan 2024.

Book by 4th December 2023 from here.

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friend

Gielgud Theatre

Prices from £25

This once-in-a-lifetime event, produced by Cameron Mackintosh, is a chance to pay homage to the legendary Stephen Sondheim

Black Friday offer valid Monday – Friday performances 13th Novto 22 Dec 2023.

Book by 5th December 2023 from here.

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

Aldwych Theatre

Prices from £13

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical is an ode to her life; to the highs and lows, her personal struggles, and all of her wonderful, thunderous classics.

Black Friday offer valid all performances until 29th Feb 2024, excluding 25th to 31st Dec 2023.

Book by 4 December 2023 from here.

The Choir of Man

Arts Theatre

Prices from £25

Featuring a world class cast of dancers, poets, musicians and vocalists The Choir of Man combines pub tunes, folk, rock, choral and Broadway numbers. The nine lads showcase music that has mass appeal.

Black Friday offer valid Tuesday – Friday performances 13th Nov 2023 to 14th Jan 2024.

Book by 5pm 4 December 2023 from here.

The King and I – London

Dominion Theatre

Prices from £25

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The King and I epitomises the golden age of musicals and is the winner of multiple awards. The King and I is currently on a critically-acclaimed UK Tour.

Black Friday offer valid for Tuesday – Friday performances 23rd Jan to 9th Feb 2024.

Book by 5 December 2023 from here.

The Little Big Things

@sohoplace

Prices from £30

Henry Fraser’s phenomenal Sunday Times best-selling autobiography has been adapted for the stage in The Little Big Things, a new British musical with a thrilling theatrical pop soundtrack.

Black Friday offer valid for all performances 27th Nov 2023 to 6th Jan 2024

Book by 5th December 2023 from here.

The Mongol Khan

London Coliseum

Prices from £22

Based on historical events, the show explores the evolution of Mongolian culture through a gripping story, brought to life with a stunning original score, dance, puppetry, and elaborate sets and costumes inspired by traditional nomadic culture.

Black Friday offer valid for all performances, excluding 17th and 20th Nov 2023.

Book by 5 December 2023 from here.

The Mousetrap

St Martins Theatre

Prices from £31

The Mousetrap has now been running for almost 70 years, during which time over 28,500 performances have been given. It is quite simply a great piece of theatrical history written by the greatest crime writer of all time.

Black Friday offer valid for Tuesday – Thursday performances 13th Nov to 14th Dec 2023 and Monday – Thursday performances 8th Jan to 8th Feb 2024.

Book by 10am on 20th November 2023 from here.

The Play That Goes Wrong

Duchess Theatre

Prices from £25

The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong… does. The accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences.

Black Friday offer valid for Tuesday – Thursday and Sunday evening performances 13th Nov to 17th Dec 2023.

Book by 5th December 2023 from here.

The Time Traveller’s Wife The Musical

Apollo Theatre

Prices from £19

How can love survive when time rips it apart? Adapted from Audrey Niffenegger’s acclaimed and mind-bending novel of the same name, it celebrates the intense complexity of love, its sweet yet temporary delights, and the time that we spend trying to save it – after all, time is precious, if only for a split second.

Black Friday offer valid Monday – Friday performances 20th Nov 2023 to 25th Jan 2024. Excluding 22 December 2023 – 1 January 2024.

Book by 5th December 2023 from here.