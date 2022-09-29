The refurbished Battersea Power Station is opening next month, with a couple of weekends of events, including a display by Arcadia – the Lords of Lightning.

The power station itself will open at 10am on Friday 14th October, with the shops and bars inside opening to the public. Throughout the day there will be theatrical acts, plus a stage for more events throughout the weekend in the park.

The main event though will be in the evening, with an electrical show put on next to the former electricity power station.

Arcadia – the Lords of Lightning are a couple of people in chain metal protective clothing who harness over 4 million volts of electricity through giant Tesla coils. They will be performing their shows on Friday 14th October at 7pm, 8pm and 9pm in the six-acre Power Station Park, below the north chimneys.

LOL EDIT Final LOL Website H264 1080P from ARCADIA SPECTACULAR on Vimeo.

The opening event, a five-day ‘Festival of Power’ will run from Friday 14th to Sunday 16th October, and Saturday 22nd to Sunday 23rd October – although the lightning fight will only take place on the opening evening.

A new pedestrianised high street will be the main gateway between the Power Station and the Battersea Power Station tube station on the Northern line.