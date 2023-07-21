This is pure nerdy indulgence, to talk about a 1990s science fiction show – but Babylon 5 is amazing, and is being released on Blu-Ray at long last.

One of the first, if not the actual first, attempts at a long running story set within a science fiction setting, with most episodes each stand-alone, but incrementally adding to the story arc being laid out.

The first series is a bit OK but underpins the rest of the story, and it really gets into its stride in the second series, and just keeps getting more intense until the story conclusion at the end of the fourth series. Fifth is a bit OK, and was more an attempt to create a second long arc storyline, but stumbled in trying.

However, the first four series of Babylon 5 = awesomeness.

It’s set in a space station – the fifth of the Babylon space stations, as a sort of intergalactic United Nations set up to bring different species together. Being an American TV show the idea that the future UN would be funded by the government is out of the question, so it’s also a trading outpost as well, which allows them to introduce lots of characters and sub-plots.

That would make for a decent set of stories, but behind it all is a battle between two ancient species that runs alongside an alarmingly prophetic storyline about an Earth government conspiracy.

The special effects were, at the time, lauded, but will look dated today — as they do for all old TV shows, but this is very much a plot-based science fiction show, with occasional bang bangs.

Although the humans are obviously, ahem, human, and most of the aliens do have a tendency towards humanoid forms, there are some for the time very radical attempts at aliens that are, well, alien to us. Insect based aliens were not something you saw on telly in the 1990s.

The music is also very good, and the way they slowed the music down to give it more gravitas for the pivotal battle in Series Three is still unbeaten in my opinion.

According to the series creator, J. Michael Straczynski, the Blu-Ray version is based on the 4:3 remaster done for HBO-Max, which matches the original broadcast, but putting it onto Blu-Ray increases the bitrate so it should look even better than when broadcast.

The release is for the complete series – that’s the pilot episode and all five main series — not the films or spin-offs. They had thought to add the commentaries, but apparently that wasn’t feasible. However, what matters is putting out a remastered version on Blu-Ray at long long last.

You can pre-order the Blu-Ray Babylon 5 from here for delivery in December, just in time for a massive Christmas binge watch.