Due to a major signalling problem, Network Rail is advising customers not to attempt to travel to and from Waterloo station this morning.

14 out of the stations 22 platforms at Waterloo station are currently closed, and are not expected to fully open for the rest of the day.

South Western Railway said that it’s “advising customers not to attempt to travel to or from London Waterloo this morning”.

The delays are only affecting the mainline railway, the London Underground is not affected by the problems.

What’s Going On

SWR train services running to and from this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Until further notice, a significantly reduced service will operate to and from London Waterloo on a very limited number of lines.

2 services per hour between Reading and London Waterloo

2 services per hour between Windsor & Eton Riverside and London Waterloo

2 services per hour between Weybridge and London Waterloo via Staines

2 services per hour between Shepperton and London Waterloo via Richmond

2 services per hour between Ascot and Aldershot

2 services per hour between Farnham and Guildford

1 service per hour between Portsmouth and Southampton

1 service per hour between Salisbury and Romsey via Southampton Central

2 services per hour between Brockenhurst and Lymington Pier

1 train per hour between Exeter St Davids and Wimbledon

West of England Shuttles between Basingstoke and Salisbury will run as booked

Queenstown Road will not be served

Disruption will affect other services on the wider network so check before you travel.

Peter Williams, SWR’s Customer and Commercial Director, said: “We are very sorry for the disruption this morning. Due to a major signalling problem, which is still under investigation, we are advising customers not to attempt to travel to or from London Waterloo this morning.

“Disruption is expected to last until the end of the day, with significantly fewer services able to run on a very limited number of lines. While the problem is in the Waterloo area we do expect the wider network to be affected as trains and their crews will be displaced.

“If you are travelling on the wider network please check before you travel using a journey planner. Once again we’re sorry for the disruption.”