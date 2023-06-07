Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed that Andy Lord will be taking over as London’s Transport Commissioner, replacing Andy Byford who resigned last year.

In the role, he is in charge of the running of London’s public transport network, reporting to the Mayor of London.

Andy Lord has been the interim commissioner since Andy Byford left, while TfL hired the recruitment firm Spencer Stuart to look for a permanent commissioner. In the end, 10 candidates were ‘long-listed’ and 4 candidates ‘shortlisted’, before they decided to appoint Andy Lord to the role.

Andy Lord originally joined TfL in November 2019 as Managing Director of London Underground and became Chief Operating Officer for all of TfL’s operations in 2022.

As Managing Director of London Underground, Andy led the transport network’s operational response to the Covid pandemic, and then as TfL’s Chief Operating Officer, he led the operational transport response for key events across the city, most notably The Platinum Jubilee and the ceremonial events marking the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I’m delighted to confirm Andy Lord as London’s permanent Transport Commissioner. Andy brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise to lead TfL as we work to deliver the most affordable, accessible and sustainable transport network possible.”

Before TfL, Andy spent nearly 30 years in the commercial aviation sector, including 26 years at British Airways that culminated as Director of Operations for just over seven years. Andy is also a Non-Executive Director for the UK MoD’s Defence Equipment and Support Agency.

Andy Lord, London’s Transport Commissioner, said: “Transport for London is an incredible organisation, full of highly committed people who come to work each day to serve our customers and to make the capital a better place. I would like to thank them all for the incredible support they have given me. I am hugely honoured and proud to do this job and to have the opportunity to continue to steer TfL as we move forward with the work of supporting London’s recovery from the pandemic, ensuring TfL better reflects the diverse city we serve whilst becoming the green heartbeat of the capital.

“In the months ahead, one of my key focuses will be on securing the long-term Government funding that we need to continue our vital work. With transport authorities across the UK now having long-term ‘London-style’ funding agreements in place, London is now ironically the outlier. With the amazing economic driver that is the Elizabeth line, and with our partners and supply chain across the country, we have proven that investment in transport in London can benefit the entire UK. We must now move forward and work together to provide the services and infrastructure that will benefit everyone.”