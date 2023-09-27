The entire rail industry is gearing up to mark the 200th anniversary of the day that passengers first rode behind George Stephenson’s steam locomotive — with a whole year of events being planned.

The key day was 27th September 1825, when 400 people caught that very first train, and as it chugged its way along the Stockton and Darlington Railway, it was being watched by 40,000 bystanders who had come to see this steam-age marvel.

Now, with two years to go until the anniversary, the rail industry has confirmed it will mark the bicentenary and the far-reaching impacts of all railways and train travel, with a year-long programme called Railway 200.

The events are still being designed, and a call has gone out today to everyone with a connection with the industry to join in with the aim to have hundreds, if not thousands of events all across the country for an entire year. Already confirmed though are plans for a travelling exhibition, which naturally will be on a train that will cross the UK showing off 200 years of railway heritage.

Railway 200 is also working with partners from outside the industry to highlight the railway’s influence on culture art and society. Details will start to appear on the Railway 200 website as we approach the start of the celebrations in 2025.

Peter, Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill, Chair of Railway 200 and Network Rail said: “The world changed forever in 1825 and the 200th anniversary of this first passenger train journey is an historic opportunity to reset the public’s relationship with rail. It is our chance to present the railway as a forward thinking, digital, industry and as an attractive career option for young people and for people from many different backgrounds.

For Railway 200 to reach its full potential, we must harness the knowledge and efforts of the whole industry, so I hope you will join us in creating a programme of celebrations which will recognise this great British achievement, the first public passenger train in the world, while inspiring a new generation to take our innovative railway far into the future.”

Railway 200 has also partnered with Stockton & Darlington Bicentenary Festival (S&DR200) who are delivering a 9-month international festival developed right in the heart of where the first journey took place.

In addition, in 2025 Railway Industry Association will be celebrating its 150th anniversary, and the National Railway Museum will be turning 50.

