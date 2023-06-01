If you fancy abseiling off the top of the Lloyds Building in the City of London, then you can next month — for charity.

It’s part of the annual Lord Mayor’s Appeal, so you need to be able to raise £500 from your friends and colleagues who will be more than happy to see you leap off the side of a building with just a thin rope to hold you up.

The abseil is open to everyone who is over 18 and reasonably fit and healthy. No previous experience is needed as there will be a team of abseiling experts on hand to show you the ropes.

There’s an initial £35 registration fee, and then you’re off to raise the £500 needed.

The abseil challenge takes place all day on Tuesday 4th July, so even if you’re not taking part, that’s the time to be in the area to watch those who are.

The full details are here.