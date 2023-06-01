Published by By Ian Mansfield London News No Comments ↓

If you fancy abseiling off the top of the Lloyds Building in the City of London, then you can next month — for charity.

It’s part of the annual Lord Mayor’s Appeal, so you need to be able to raise £500 from your friends and colleagues who will be more than happy to see you leap off the side of a building with just a thin rope to hold you up.

The abseil is open to everyone who is over 18 and reasonably fit and healthy.  No previous experience is needed as there will be a team of abseiling experts on hand to show you the ropes.

There’s an initial £35 registration fee, and then you’re off to raise the £500 needed.

The abseil challenge takes place all day on Tuesday 4th July, so even if you’re not taking part, that’s the time to be in the area to watch those who are.

The full details are here.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London News