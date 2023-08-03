What if there was a tube map for pigeon poo? Wait, come back, it’s serious. Well, it’s a concept at least based on an ancient idea we’ve rather turned our backs on.

Map of pigeon poo collectors – from the exhibition

Bird poo — properly called guano — is a very good fertiliser and was once collected in vast quantities with people building ever larger dovecotes to keep birds in, and even mining Pacific islands for it. That died out with artificial fertiliser, but could London’s pigeons support organic gardens and allotments?

That’s the concept that’s on display at the Design Museum at the moment, as part of an exhibition looking at innovative thinking and varied responses to the climate crisis.

The Guano Line is part of a proposal by James Powell to place modern dovecotes across London on pre-existing transport infrastructure so that instead of falling on people’s heads, the pigeon poop can be collected and redistributed to urban farms.

Concept image of dovecotes on a railway bridge – from the exhibition

The designer asks if this could encourage a more caring relationship between humans and pigeons. Umm, probably not.

However unlikely it’s to be built, the concept is very well designed, with a pigeon poop railway map and dovecotes that include tube roundel in the design for the entrance holes.

Prototype tube roundel dovecote – from the exhibition

Of course, the best way to deal with the pigeon problem is to stop feeding them – they’re scavenger birds and happily feast on the vast amount of rubbish people drop on the floor for someone else to clean up after them.

Now, how about a big crackdown on humans dumping rubbish?

The exhibition also looks at the energy inefficiency of drying clothes at home, underwater mining and a new font based on Celtic languages.

The exhibition, Design Researchers in Residence: Islands, is at the Design Museum until 24th September and is free to visit. It’s on the second floor of the museum.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London exhibitions